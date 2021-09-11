Curtis Jones’ move is recommended, as Liverpool’s £3 million transfer is advised to remain “under the radar.”

Jurgen Klopp has been pushed to deploy Curtis Jones in a more advanced role in order to enable the Liverpool youngster realize his tremendous potential.

Jones has yet to make an appearance this season, having been ruled out of the first game against Norwich City due to concussion protocols, and not even making the bench against Chelsea the previous time out.

The 20-year-old was also frustrated when the England under-21s’ game against Romania was postponed, forcing him to serve a one-match suspension against Kosovo instead, and he was unable to participate during the international break.

Jones is expected to get some playing time in the coming weeks as Liverpool prepares for a difficult stretch of seven games in 22 days, starting with a Premier League trip to Leeds United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp is confident about Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold: ‘There is no need.’

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman feels a position change might help the Academy graduate follow in Trent Alexander-footsteps. Arnold’s

“Curtis, like any player, needs to get back on track,” added McManaman, who currently works for BT Sport.

“Trent hasn’t slowed down; he’s progressed from a 16-year-old to a 17-year-old who played U18 and U23 football before making the first team.

“Curtis has been the same way. He was a superstar in the U18s. He was the top goal scorer and greatest player in the U23s, but he had to move up to the first team because he was too excellent for the U23s.

“All he has to do now is keep doing that, keep progressing, and keep adding to his game.”

“Perhaps he needs to play a little bit more forward, which I would want to see. He has a natural ability to seduce people, and I’d want to see more of that.

“However, he must continue to improve since he is surrounded by players of that caliber, like as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago. Is he, however, good enough? Absolutely.”

McManaman visits Liverpool’s Academy in Kirkby on a regular basis and has seen a lot of the U18 and U23 sides in recent seasons.

Following his £3 million move from Derby County in February, the ex-Red has been particularly impressed by 16-year-old Kaide Gordon.

“After the Chelsea game, I spoke with Kaide,” says the author. “The summary has come to an end.”