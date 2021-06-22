Curtis Jones is the only Liverpool player to have played for England. The stars of Euro 2020 have been named on a distinguished list.

Curtis Jones has been named to the 100-man shortlist for the 2021 European Golden Boy Award, with England internationals Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

Jones was nominated after an outstanding season with Liverpool. Last season, the 20-year-old scored four goals and added five assists in 34 appearances, and he was only left out of the matchday squad three times due to injury.

The award, which was established by the Italian publication Tuttosport, recognizes the greatest player under the age of 21 in Europe’s top divisions.

The winner is decided by a poll of journalists from magazines such as Bild (Germany), A Bola (Portugal), and L’Equipe (France).

Bellingham, Saka, Billy Gilmour, Eduardo Camavinga, Jeremy Doku, Ryan Gravenberch, Mason Greenwood, and Amad Traore Diallo are among the other young stars named.

Only Raheem Sterling has won the award while playing for Liverpool, but a number of young Reds have previously reached the shortlist, including Joe Gomez, Tiago Ilori, Ben Woodburn, and Divock Origi.

In 2020, Neco Williams made the final 40-man shortlist, but Jones is Jurgen Klopp’s only representative this year after Williams failed to even make the top 100.

Erling Haaland won the award in 2020, and Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Wayne Rooney, and Cesc Fabregas have all won it since its inception in 2003.