Curtis Jones’ injury has been updated by Liverpool, and England’s plan has been revealed.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has a minor groin problem, according to England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley.

Jones was unable to play in his team’s match against Slovenia on Thursday night, in which Carsley’s side drew after surrendering a 2-0 lead.

Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer scored in the first 15 minutes of their Euro 2023 qualifier to put the Young Lions up 2-0.

However, they were unable to cling on in a poor second half at the Arena Petrol, with hosts Mark Spanring and Dusan Stojinovic both scoring.

The absence of Jones, though, was the big talking point following the game, with Carsley confirming that a tight groin in training on Tuesday was the cause for his absence.

Prior to Monday’s journey to Andorra, the former Everton midfielder confirmed that the Reds Academy graduate will be inspected.

“He had a touch of discomfort in his groin area,” he explained. We will never put players in situations where they are at risk.

“We’ll keep an eye on the situation as it relates to Andorra, but we won’t put any pressure on him to play.”

Jones has had a fantastic start to the new season with Liverpool, putting in some of his best performances in recent weeks in red.

The midfielder scored in a 3-3 draw with Brentford and was outstanding in a 5-1 Champions League win over Porto.

A week from Saturday, Liverpool will play Watford in the Premier League.