Curtis Jones has been ruled out of Liverpool’s first game against Norwich City due to injury.

After suffering concussion against Osasuna on Monday, Curtis Jones has been ruled out of Liverpool’s season opener against Norwich City.

Following a horrific head collision, Jones was hauled off during the first half of his team’s pre-season friendly win over the Spanish side.

And the club has now confirmed that the midfielder will miss Saturday’s encounter at Carrow Road after suffering concussion in the collision.

Jones is already feeling better, according to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, but will not return to training until after this weekend’s game due to concussion procedures.

The manager told Liverpoolfc.com, “He has a mild concussion, so we simply have to follow the protocol.” “He’s fine, he’s feeling fine again, but that’s the protocol,” says the doctor. I believe he will be available for training beginning Sunday.”

Andy Robertson, who suffered an ankle ligament damage in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao, will also miss the game and the start of the new season.

Apart from Jones and Robertson, Klopp has maintained that his team has no new injury concerns ahead of the Premier League opening on Saturday.

“No, not from an injury standpoint,” he added. However, some athletes did had a shorter pre-season than others. No, all of the others are fine.”