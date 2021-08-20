Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson, and every Liverpool injury with a comeback date.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool will meet Burnley in front of a sold-out Anfield crowd for the first time since the outbreak began.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will be looking to improve on their strong performance against Norwich, which saw them win 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Liverpool’s injury list is still modest, as Klopp will have an almost fully fit team to choose from.

The most recent updates on Liverpool’s injury list can be seen here, along with detailed details on when they can expect to return.

In their penultimate pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao, the Liverpool left defender limped off at the end of the first half.

Although scans revealed that the damage to Robertson’s ankle was not severe enough to necessitate surgery, the Scotland international was anticipated to miss the first few weeks of the season.

After a challenging rookie season at Anfield with little first-team opportunities, Kostas Tsimikas was given the chance to relaunch his Liverpool career during his absence.

“The scan indicates nothing major, but there is some ligament damage that will need to be repaired,” Robertson said after learning of his injuries.

“I’ll be working hard every day to be back to helping the squad as soon as possible.”

No timetable for a possible return to action has been specified, and if Tsimikas maintains his strong start to the season, it’s unlikely Robertson will be rushed back, as the team will want to avoid any long-term harm.

Klopp remarked after Liverpool’s final pre-season game against Osasuna, “I think we were lucky with Andy, it could have been much worse.”

“The footage didn’t look great, but we got lucky and it won’t be too long,” says the producer. I’m not sure what I’ll do before the international break [in early September], and I’m not sure what I’ll do after the international break.”

Robertson, on the other hand, has been spotted back at the Kirkby training field, running on his own rather than taking part in sessions. He could possibly return sooner than expected.

After missing their first game due to concussion, Liverpool could benefit from the return of Curtis Jones this weekend when they meet Burnley at Anfield.

The 20-year-old was compelled to do so. “The summary has come to an end.”