Curtis Jones admits to being’mad’ about Liverpool and sends a message to Harvey Elliott.

Curtis Jones is curbing his “crazy” instincts in order to make an impact at Liverpool this season, and he sent a powerful message of support to Harvey Elliott, who is battling cancer.

Jones has started the Reds’ last four games after missing the first month of the season due to injury.

The 20-year-old scored for the first time since February in a 3-3 draw at Brentford, and then assisted on all five goals in Porto last week in the Champions League.

And the midfielder believes that under Jurgen Klopp, he is evolving as a player.

‘Calm down,’ says Ally McCoist, who believes Liverpool have had a greater forward than Mohamed Salah in the past.

Jones stated, “I’m definitely more disciplined.” “I just don’t go crazy and attempt to shoot and score with the ball now.

“I’m playing at a position of 8 or 10, and the goal is for me to get into the box and play more like a box-to-box midfielder.

“The 8 and 10 strive to score goals and assist goals in the way we play, but you also have to press and pick up on second balls. That’s the game’s other side.” Jones made his 50th appearance for Liverpool when he started in a defensive midfield role against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup last month.

And he added: “Playing as a 6 at Norwich was a new experience for me, but I think I handled it well. I used to play there at the U17 level, so I knew what I was doing!” It was more about being disciplined, intelligent, and understanding that if I was going to make a run into the box, I needed to tell Ox or Naby to ‘Stay here, cover in,’ or there would be a massive gap in the middle of the pitch.

“The manager and staff know that whenever I’m called upon – whether it’s at right-back, midfield, or anywhere else – I’ll go out there with a smile on my face and be the same kid I’ve always been. I enjoy it and give it a perfect score “”Recent.” “Summary finishes,” says Jones’ form in the engine.