Curtis is related to the iconic cobblestones villain, according to Coronation Street viewers.

Fans of Coronation Street believe they’ve finally beaten Curtis Delamere.

Curtis proposed to his girlfriend Emma Brooker last week, stating that he wanted to drop out of medical school so he could spend more time with her despite his allegedly terminal heart condition.

Curtis has also been able to obtain her father’s funds in order to seek out a private specialist for his condition.

Corrie fans have figured out a more intricate relationship between Curtis, Steve, and Tracey, rather than thinking he’s in it for the money, according to the Daily Star.

Curtis could be the secret son of Charlie Stubbs, who was murdered with an ornament in 2007 by Steve’s girlfriend Tracy Barlow.

During his stay on the Street, villain Charlie was involved in a variety of wicked plans, including the maltreatment of Shelley Unwin and attempts to drown David Platt.

Tracy was subsequently imprisoned for the death of Charlie as a result of his nasty behavior, and after her release, she returned to the cobbles.

Now, soap fans believe Curtis is his son, seeking vengeance on the Barlow-McDonald family for his father’s death.

One fan, who took to Facebook to share his or her suspicions, wrote: “What if Curtis has something to do with Charlie Stubbs (the man who was murdered by Tracy Barlow)? What if there’s a connection? He’s always really sweet to Tracy.” Curtis might have been from one of Charlie’s prior relationships, despite other fans claiming he was too old to be Shelley’s kid. “Charlie Stubbs was a womanizer and was known to have illegitimate children, so it’s entirely plausible!” they agreed. “Probably,” someone else said, “since Emmerdale performed a similar tale with Cain’s son returning for vengeance.” Another reader speculated, “Perhaps he’s a son Shelley gave up for adoption that no one else knows about,” while a fifth concurred, “Could have been in London when she was a teenager!” Another person responded: “I love a good conspiracy theory. It does, however, have legs.” Curtis’ ambitions in Weatherfield are unknown, although supporters believe he is lying about his potentially fatal sickness.