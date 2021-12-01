Curtis Delamere’s truth has left Coronation Street fans angry.

Sam Retford’s character has just been diagnosed with a heart issue, and his fiancée Emma is trying to convince him to see a specialist.

Curtis, on the other hand, was unsure, and he tried to deny Emma’s offer to accompany him and be with him every step of the way.

Curtis keeps insisting on keeping the wedding “low-key” because he doesn’t get along with his family and his only close friends reside in another country.

In tonight’s episode, he received a strange phone call.

As soon as he answered the phone, his mood changed dramatically, and he said, “Look, stop contacting me, okay.” Just don’t call me. I’m extremely… I’m in a bad way. I’m sick to my stomach and can’t deal with this right now. Just leave me alone, okay?” “This is bordering on harassment, so just leave me alone.” Then he immediately hung up on the person on the other end of the line.

Emma escorted Curtis to his doctor’s appointment for the rest of the episode, but despite her desire to accompany him into the room, she was forced to wait outside.

“As I stated the last time we met, there’s nothing we can do for you,” the specialized doctor replied from inside the room. Mr Delamere, I’m sorry… Curtis, there’s nothing we can do.

“As we’ve emphasized many times before, your heart is in excellent health.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with your heart,” says the doctor.

As the tale unfolded, fans were enraged and turned to Twitter to express their feelings.

"#corrie," one user commented. – I knew it! Curtis is putting on a show! His heart is in perfect working order. The only problem is that the manner he is lying to Emma shows he has no heart. He's desperate to get his hands on Oliver's money." "Omg," Lins exclaimed. I'm relieved Curtis isn't very ill, but I'm also disappointed with him. What exactly is he up to? #Corrie #CoronationStreet." "Curtis is horrible for lying about having a heart ailment," Michelle stated. "I'm hoping he gets caught."