Curtis Delamere’s return to Coronation Street has enraged fans.

Curtis Delamere’s return to the cobblestones tonight did not sit well with Coronation Street fans.

While his ex-fiancée Emma Brooker was pleased to see him after numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact him, viewers were left disappointed when the couple reunited.

Fans were stunned when they ran into one other at the local hospital.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to question Curtis’ motives as a chronic liar.

Owen stated, "Emma pays a visit to Curtis in the hospital. What will he say this time about what's bothering him?" As one user put it: "Wow, I must be a knucklehead since I believed Curtis when he stated he wanted to improve. Emma is in such a bad situation!" "It's Curtis the devil conning someone else with a hospital trip," another user remarked. Emma had transported Tim to the hospital after his fingers became locked in a car door, and she ran into Curtis there.

He explained that he came there to visit a psychiatrist because he was desperate for help with his ailments.

She asked Curtis if they could talk, and she apologized for accusing him of taking the big sum of money and for everything else she had said.

Emma asked if he wanted her to accompany him to his appointment, but he replied he didn’t want to and that he wouldn’t be doing it if it weren’t for her.

He went to attend his appointment after the couple agreed to speak later.

However, Emma noticed Curtis imploring a receptionist to let him see a cardiologist a short time later and realized he had lied once more.

As they were leaving the hospital, they ran into each other, and she confronted him about his falsehoods.

She stated, ” “I’m sorry, Curtis, but I’m unable to assist you any longer. Only a qualified physician can help you “before she entrusted him to his father’s care.