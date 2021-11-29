Curtis Delamere has the same effect on Coronation Street viewers.

Curtis Delamere of Coronation Street had many thinking the same thing after tonight’s episode.

The character, portrayed by Sam Retford, was just diagnosed with a heart problem, and tonight’s episode showed him arranging his wedding with his fiancée Emma, played by Alexandra Mardell.

Curtis’ condition might cause him to die at any time, according to a trainee doctor, so Emma devised a plan.

Roy Cropper, the man who plays Roy Cropper in Coronation Street, has hinted at a comeback to the ITV serial.

Emma was ecstatic to start planning their future together, since she intended to marry over the holidays, but Curtis was less thrilled.

Curtis was emphatic that he wanted to make the ceremony low-key because he doesn’t get along with his family. He also stated that his only close pals reside outside of the United States.

Emma was hesitant about having a smaller wedding, but Curtis reminded her that his medical treatment would be costly, and they should save their money instead.

Curtis’ fans all seemed to have a negative impression of him and were unsure whether or not to trust him.

They took to Twitter to express themselves.

Michelle stated, ” “Curtis is going to let Emma down. He’s clearly concealing something #corrie.” Another user commented: “Curtis still hasn’t earned my trust. #Corrie, he’s up to something nefarious.” “I hope Curtis isn’t lying to Emma #Corrie,” Ryan said. Mike stated, ” “Why is Curtis telling lies about his father’s death while he is still alive? I wouldn’t believe anything he said about his “disease” either.. what a strange person, especially because Emma is so beautiful #corrie.” Emma also made an appointment for Curtis at a specialist’s office in tonight’s episode, and she intends to accompany him, staying by his side the entire time.