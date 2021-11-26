Curry’s Black Friday 2021 offers a £170 discount on the Shark anti-hair wrap flexology cordless vacuum.

This Black Friday, shoppers may save a lot of money on Shark vacuum cleaners.

Shoppers can acquire the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £179.99 instead of £349 for a limited time.

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, Shark is the brand that gets the most attention, thanks to its good reputation earned through time.

Curry’s Black Friday sale features a number of well-known brands, such as Shark and Dyson.

Anti hair wrap technology in this popular vacuum separates and removes all long, short, and pet hair from the bristle brush-roll as you clean.

It also retains dust and allergens inside the vacuum, preventing them from being expelled back into your lungs.

You don’t have to move furniture to reach dust in nooks and crannies since the flexible wand bends. It also folds down for convenient storage, and you can switch to a handheld device with a single click to handle sofas, stairs, or the interior of your car.

