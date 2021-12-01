Current issues and outages with Sky broadband in the United Kingdom.

Over the last hour, Sky users have experienced issues with their internet connection.

An internet outage across the UK began around 10.06 a.m. today, according to Downdetector.

People expressed dissatisfaction with their inability to access the internet.

According to reports, the following areas are the most affected:

London

Hackney

Birmingham

Loddon

Manchester

Leeds

Edinburgh

Liverpool

Ilford

Sky tweeted that it was looking into the problems, but only mentioned East London as a possible hotspot.

“We are investigating an issue with Sky Broadband and Talk that is affecting some customers in East London,” a representative said.

“Please accept our apologies for any trouble this has caused.”

