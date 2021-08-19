Current Affairs, a socialist magazine, has fired a staff member for attempting to organize a worker’s cooperative.

Several employees of the print and digital journal, which focuses on themes from a left-wing perspective, wrote a letter to “comrades” saying they had been “effectively sacked” by the founder Nathan J. Robinson, who has also written a book titled Why You Should Be a Socialist.

According to The United States Federation of Worker Cooperatives, worker co-ops are organizations owned and operated by their members, where workers “participate in the profits, oversight, and often management of the firm using democratic processes.”

“On August 8th, editor-in-chief Nathan J. Robinson (author of Why You Should Be a Socialist) unilaterally sacked the majority of the workforce to prevent an organizational reorganization that would limit his personal power,” the employees stated in the letter. Yes, we were sacked by a socialist magazine’s editor-in-chief for attempting to form a worker co-op.”

Employees say they were fired after discussing a “organization reorganization” for more than a year and even hiring a business manager to “help lead the magazine through the process of building a more democratic workplace.”

According to the employees, at a Zoom meeting on August 7, “Nathan became agitated” because he “insisted that in our endeavor to set agreed internal principles, we were rejecting his vision for Current Affairs.”

The next day, Robinson allegedly banned staffers from the company’s Slack channel and “issued letters asking resignations,” while writing to each employee individually that he had “irreparably lost faith in our capacity to work together.”

According to the employees, Robinson eventually withdrew his claims and confessed that "he just did not want Current Affairs to be a Democratic workplace"