Curfew was broken by a thug who stabbed two boys on the Liverpool waterfront.

A thug who stabbed two teenagers at the Albert Dock has broken his curfew, which was set by the court.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Liverpool Youth Court on August 10 this year after a fight in which he knifed two 15-year-olds in the buttocks.

The teenager was caught on camera pulling a black knife with a jagged edge from his backpack and stabbing the “total strangers.”

After being punched by one of his victims, he was knocked out, and they were able to flee and seek assistance from members of the public in Liverpool ONE.

The Walton youngster appeared in court today after being hauled into custody for violating his bail conditions.

An officer detained the boy at Birkdale Train Station shortly before 8 p.m. earlier this month, according to Rachel Chandler.

He broke his curfew by being at the train station after 8 p.m., when he was supposed to be at home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“I suppose he went out for the day and meant to get home long before the curfew but had trouble with transportation,” Laurence Lee, the defense attorney, said.

He argued that the youngster had not regularly violated his release conditions and requested the judge to re-bail him.

Following the stabbing at the Albert Dock, Ms Chandler explained, the two victims were transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where they were treated and released the same day.

On Friday, July 23, the boy admitted to possessing a bladed article and two counts of hurting with intent during a previous court hearing.

Ms Chandler said “several members of the public” had contacted police about a “large group incident” near the Pump House and reports that a boy had been stabbed.

The two victims were kicking a football between them when the youngster “asked for a kick of their ball” and when they refused, he “then labeled them gay,” she added.

Victim A, who was somewhat ahead of Victim B, stated he heard these words and saw the gang confronting Victim B, and feared an attack.

"Do you have a problem?" a boy in a blue T-shirt questioned them both.