Cuomo’s accuser blasts the New York Assembly Speaker for taking the “coward’s way out” by suspending the investigation.

At least two of the 11 women who have accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct have blasted the Democrat-controlled New York State Assembly for temporarily postponing the governor’s impeachment probe.

Former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett claimed on Sunday that Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is relying on a legal loophole to halt any probe into the soon-to-be ex-behavior governor’s while in office.

Charlotte Bennett — August 15, 2021

Bennett stated on social media Sunday, “Speaker Carl Heastie’s unilateral decision to halt the impeachment investigation into the Governor sends a very obvious message to New Yorkers: the New York State Assembly thinks corruption, sexual harassment/assault, and retribution are acceptable.”

“[The accusers] took a huge risk by speaking up about the abuse and harassment they were subjected to, and the AG’s independent investigation confirmed our claims, concluding that the Governor had broken state and federal law. Even still, the Speaker lacks the confidence to just do his job… The Speaker has taken the coward’s way out by using a sloppy legal argument and delivering a poorly reasoned memo,” she continued.

Cuomo has disputed all of the sexual misconduct charges leveled against him, including Bennett’s claim that he pryed into her past as a sexual assault survivor. Bennett claims he told her he “needed to be touched” and that her story of survival “resonated” with him.

Cuomo, whose resignation is slated to take effect on August 24, is said to have received a “no deal” from Assembly members before they decided to put the impeachment investigation on hold.

On Friday, Heastie issued a statement defending the decision, citing the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s failure to find any “credible evidence” of the governor’s malfeasance. Heastie’s speech also touched on Cuomo’s lingering charges of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and unlawful use of public monies for his multi-million dollar book contract during the pandemic’s peak.

“I made this decision for two reasons. The goal of the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation, first and foremost, was to decide whether Governor Cuomo should be removed from office. That directive has been fulfilled by the governor’s resignation. Second, with the assistance of lawyers, we were counseled by Chair Lavine. This is a condensed version of the information.