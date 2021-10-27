Cuomo commuted the sentence of a radical convicted in a deadly 1981 robbery.

According to the Associated Press, a former Weather Underground terrorist was granted parole after serving 40 years in prison for his role in a 1981 robbery in which two cops and a guard were killed.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reduced David Gilbert’s sentence to 75 years to life in prison in August, making him eligible for parole.

Gilbert, now 76, has been incarcerated since the fatal Brink’s robbery, but will be released in November from the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in the Hudson Valley. According to Thomas Mailey, a spokesman for the New York state correctional department, he appeared before the state parole board on October 19 and was granted approval.

Gilbert’s supporters, including his son, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, have urged for his release as other defendants in the case have been released.

In an email, Boudin said, “I am extremely grateful to the parole board and to everyone who has supported my father during his more than 40 years in prison.” “I’m thinking about the other children who have been impacted by this crime, and I want to make sure that nothing I do or say hurts the families of the victims.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Even the thought of Gilbert’s release has enraged some Hudson Valley leaders and family members, who said that his release would be an insult to the deceased men’s memory.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in a statement that the judgment was a “cruel and unjust smack in the face” to the families of those deceased.

Day stated, “Former Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Parole Board should be ashamed for allowing a domestic terrorist to roam free on our streets.” “There’s no reason why David Gilbert shouldn’t face the full ramifications of his horrible crimes, regardless of how much time has passed.” In the October 20, 1981, robbery, Gilbert and other former members of the Weather Underground, a militant group that came out of the anti-Vietnam War movement, collaborated with members of the Black Liberation Army. They grabbed $1.6 million from an armored car outside the Nanuet Mall in Nyack, near the Hudson River.

Peter Paige, a Brink’s guard, and. This is a condensed version of the information.