Cummings: The Prime Minister intends to resign after the next election in order to ‘make money and have fun.’

According to his former chief adviser, Boris Johnson intends to resign as Prime Minister if he is re-elected so that he may “earn money and have fun.”

Mr Johnson’s method of chairing important coronavirus meetings has also been criticized, with Dominic Cummings stating that he yells “forward to triumph,” gives a thumbs-up, and quickly exits the room before anyone can argue with him.

Many of the charges made in the blog post on Wednesday were denied by Downing Street, but the assertion that Mr Johnson wants to step down in 2027 was described as “complete rubbish” by Downing Street.

Mr Cummings, who departed No 10 in November after an internal power struggle became public, claims that the public review into the management of the coronavirus epidemic would not resolve the problems within Government.

“It won’t start for years, and it’s designed to defer the difficult aspects till after this PM leaves — unlike other PMs, he has a clear plan to depart at the latest a couple of years after the next election; he wants to make money and have fun, not ‘go on and on,’” he added.

“Either we live with chronic dysfunction for another (approximately) five years, or some force intervenes,” says the author.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary shot down rumors that Mr Johnson was about to resign.

“The Prime Minister has been questioned this before and has stated that that is complete nonsense, so that remains the case,” she said.

“As you are aware, the Prime Minister was elected in 2019 and is still focused on fulfilling the program on which we were elected and guiding the county out of the pandemic.”

Mr Cummings took aim at the Prime Minister’s capacity to lead important discussions on the Covid-19 problem elsewhere in the 7,000-word blog.

He lauded Dominic Raab, who filled in for Mr Johnson while he was ill with coronavirus, saying the Foreign Secretary was significantly more effective because he can “chair meetings properly instead of telling rambling anecdotes and jokes.”

