Cummings sticks by his promise for a £350 million per week NHS Brexit bonus.

According to Dominic Cummings, the Brexit campaign pledge to offer the NHS an extra £350 million per week if the UK left the European Union “drove everyone insane” because it was genuine.

The amount, which was branded on campaign buses used by senior Brexiteers such as Boris Johnson, was intended as a “trap” for the Remain side because it highlighted the “real balance sheet” of EU membership, according to the former Vote Leave mastermind.

The amount, critics claim, is misleading because it excludes the rebate the UK received from Brussels.

Mr Cummings, though, told the BBC that “the reason that figure worked, the reason that it drove everyone insane, and the reason that people are still talking about it now is because we were using actual figures.”

He also admitted that it was “absolutely reasonable” to argue that Brexit was a mistake, but that anyone who believed otherwise “had a screw loose.”

Based on the events of the previous five years, the former Downing Street staffer believes Brexit is a “wonderful thing.”

“I believe it is quite legitimate to say Brexit was a mistake…of course, some people believe that,” he added.

“Obviously, I believe Brexit was a positive thing… I believe that the way the world has turned out since 2016 vindicates Vote Leave’s views in a variety of ways. Brexit, in my opinion, is a wonderful thing.”

During the hour-long broadcast, Mr Cummings disclosed that he helped negotiate a deal between Boris Johnson and Michael Gove to lead a new government following the Brexit vote.

“Yeah, sort of,” Mr Cummings, who worked with Mr Gove while he was education secretary, replied when asked if he anticipated Mr Johnson would become the next prime minister after the shock 2016 election.

“I thought that, so over the last few weeks, I struck an agreement with him and Michael Gove about what to do in this scenario.

“The plan was that Michael would not run for prime minister, that he would be chancellor, and Boris would be prime minister, but that.”

