Cummings makes the latest attack on Whitehall.

Dominic Cummings has launched his latest attack on government officials, stating that if Whitehall decision-making was made public, “everyone would sell everything and go to the hills.”

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser made the remarks in an online question and answer session, which customers must pay to join, on Monday, in the latest salvo in his long-running spat with the Prime Minister.

Last week, Mr Cummings referred to Mr Johnson as a “gaffe machine” after disclosing text conversations from the early stages of the pandemic in which the Prime Minister criticized Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Cummings, who resigned from Downing Street in November after a power struggle behind the scenes, recently created a profile on Substack, a platform that allows people to charge for newsletters.

“Fascinating but very troubling,” Mr Cummings responded in response to a question about his experience of being “close to power and the opportunities it provided.”

“The world is so scary, there are so many highly brilliant and capable people — when you observe the peak of power, you think to yourself, ‘If this were aired, everyone would sell everything and flee to the hills.’”

He went on to say that it is “difficult to convey how horrible decision-making is at the height of power” and that “usually the blind leading the blind” in his latest attack on Whitehall.

Mr Cummings alleged on Friday that Tory officials failed to schedule Mr Johnson for an interview with veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil during the 2019 general election campaign because he was “policy illiterate.”

When the Conservative Party leader avoided a one-on-one BBC interview with Mr Neil, who is now chairman of GB News, he was accused of “running terrified” from examination.

In a Twitter outburst directed towards political pundits, Mr Cummings claimed to have revealed the purpose behind this, writing: “Pundits: not doing ANeil is a massive campaign error.

“Me: why the f*** would you put a gaffe machine full of people who don’t know anything about policy or government up to get questioned for hours, upside=0 for what?! (This is a brief piece.)