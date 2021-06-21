Cummings intensifies his attacks on PM Johnson’s fitness for office.

Dominic Cummings argued that Boris Johnson’s Downing Street has become a division of the “entertainment industry,” with a lack of real focus on essential concerns.

The former main advisor to the Prime Minister used his website to start a new round of criticisms of the government’s operations.

If the outside world saw how the top of government worked, he stated, “everyone would sell everything and head for the bunker in the hills.”

Focus is the most valuable commodity in (government), and the PM believes it is a threat to his freedom to do anything he wants now.

Mr. Cummings made the remarks during an online question and answer session on Monday, which users must pay to access.

It’s the latest salvo in Mr Cummings’ long-running verbal spat with the Prime Minister.

“Fascinating but very troubling,” Mr Cummings responded in response to a question about his experience of being “close to power and the opportunities it provided.”

“The world is so scary, there are so many highly brilliant and capable people — when you observe the peak of power, you think to yourself, ‘If this were aired, everyone would sell everything and flee to the hills.’”

He went on to say that it is “difficult to convey how horrible decision-making is at the height of power” and that “usually the blind leading the blind” in his latest attack on Whitehall.

Mr Cummings said the country that first obtained artificial general intelligence (AGI), the hypothetical potential of machines to achieve human-like thinking, may be able to “subdue” all others “and destroy us all” in response to a query regarding AGI.

Despite his efforts while in Downing Street, Mr Cummings, who is fascinated by science and military technology, believes AGI “ought to be a big focus of government thinking but it is not.”

“Nothing like this will get significant priority in No 10 right now — No 10 is now just a branch of the entertainment business, and it will stay that way until BJ is gone, at the earliest,” says the source. (This is a brief piece.)