Culture Secretary Dowden calls Ollie Robinson’s penalty “over the top.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden described England cricketer Ollie Robinson’s suspension as “over the top” as he is probed for racist and sexist texts he made as a teenager.

Robinson made an impressive Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s, scooping up seven wickets and scoring a useful 42 with the bat.

The surfacing of the abusive posts he posted in 2012 and 2013, while he was in his late teens, overshadowed the fast bowler’s Test career start.

Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).