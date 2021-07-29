Cultists allegedly decapitate the leader of a vigilante group and parade the severed head around the neighborhood.

Cultists in Nigeria allegedly decapitated the leader of a vigilante organization on Tuesday and paraded the man’s severed head around the town in a horrifying occurrence.

According to local media, the victim has been named as Alex Umezuruikem, the chairman of the Omudioga Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC) in Emohua, a local government area in Rivers State.

Umezuruikem was brutally murdered just days after speaking out against the kidnapping of four persons in the Egbeda community by armed bandits.

According to accounts in the media, the cultists broke into Umezurike’s home and shot him. He escaped the bullets, though, and retreated into a nearby thicket. The accused then decapitated him after capturing him and killing him with a knife.

After killing and beheading Umezurike, they transported his body back to his home’s compound, where they broke his body into pieces, according to a source. They then paraded the decapitated head throughout the neighborhood. The person requested anonymity in order to speak freely.

“Last night, some cult boys entered our neighborhood. The commander of OSPAC was assassinated in the village, according to the source. “They came to his residence and shot him multiple times, but the bullets did not enter. Later, he dashed into the bush. They chased him down. They apprehended and killed him. The murder was heinous.”

“They returned his body to their property and sliced it up,” the insider continued. Before he died, they chopped off his head and carried it throughout the community.”

Nnamdi Omoni, a spokesman for the Rivers State police command, said the victim’s dismembered body had been retrieved and sent for an autopsy. An inquiry into the incident is presently underway. According to News Nigeria, the motive for the vigilante leader’s brutal death is also being investigated.

Residents in the area have been shaken by the occurrence, and many have begun abandoning their homes for fear of additional attacks. They’re also shocked since thugs and other criminal organizations have been attacking them more frequently recently. Following the murder of the leader, several people have reportedly barricaded themselves inside their homes to avoid any dangerous action.