Cult leader and three of his wives are among eight people charged with child abuse and forced labor.

According to the Associated Press, Royall Jenkins, the leader of a cult, and three of his wives were indicted for abusing children, forcing youngsters as young as eight to work without compensation, and enforcing tight food restrictions. The indictment announced Tuesday named eight people in connection with the Kansas-based company.

In 2018, a federal judge in Kansas declared the group, formerly known as the United Nation of Islam and Value Creators, to be a cult. Prosecutors claim that beginning in October 2000, the gang employed unpaid labor from members and their children to run companies such as gas stations, bakeries, and restaurants throughout many states.

The indictment accuses everyone named in it of forced labor and conspiracy to commit forced labor. According to the Associated Press, the indictment also detailed physical abuse within the organization, including “Fruit of Islam Beatdowns” that three of the defendants used to punish male members of the group who broke regulations by stealing food or committing other violations.

Jenkins was a member of the Nation of Islam until 1978, when he created the United Nation of Islam as a breakaway organization. According to the indictment, he convinced his followers that he was shown the appropriate method to control the Earth after being “brought through the galaxy by aliens aboard a spaceship.” The group had hundreds of members at one point.

After being detained in places around the country, eight leaders of the group were identified in the indictment, including three of Jenkins’ “many wives.” Randolph Hadley, Jacelyn Greenwell, Etinia Kinnard, Dana Peach, Daniel Jenkins, James Staton, Yunus Rassoul, and Kaaba Majeed are the individuals in question.

In federal court documents, none of the defendants had an attorney identified.

Parents were encouraged to send their children to the University of Arts and Logistics of Civilization, an unlicensed school in Kansas City, Kansas, that did not provide adequate training in most subjects.

Those who did not attend school were allegedly compelled to work instead, according to the indictment.

According to the indictment, some of the minor victims worked in Kansas City businesses, while others were trafficked to businesses in other states, including New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Georgia, and North Carolina.

