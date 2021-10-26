Cubic Zirconia Jewelry by CIRO is a high-fashion, eco-friendly alternative to diamonds.

Diamonds have always been a symbol of riches, status, and glamour, and have piqued people’s interest for hundreds of years. The treasured stone has humble beginnings as ordinary carbon crushed under massive pressure for millions of years in the depths of the Earth. It turns out gleaming and magnificent. Its origins, however, are unknown. Diamond mining has been heavily criticized owing to terrible working conditions, human rights violations, and other heinous behaviors. The jewelry industry has developed over time as new materials have become available as a result of technical advancements. Cubic zirconia (CZ) is one of these synthetic materials, and it has become the most popular diamond substitute, paving the path for the fashion industry’s long-term viability.

Ciro Jewelry, whose first store established in London in 1917 to trade in imitation pearls, is always on top of the latest fashion trends. Two German mineralogists identified the cubic form of zirconium oxide in 1937, and Russian scientists discovered a means to create this laboratory-made alternative to genuine diamonds in the 1970s. CZ, on the other hand, did not become popular among jewelers until the 1980s. Ciro was one of the first jewelry firms to introduce and patent the CIROlit cubic zirconia, which has a AAA rating. Even a skilled professional cannot distinguish a CZ from a genuine diamond; it is a flawless stone free of inclusions with brilliance and crystal clarity comparable to diamonds. All typical cuts, such as asscher, princess, and pear, are available. It has the same reflecting qualities as diamonds.

Let’s return to the narrative of Ciro Jewelry. In 2006, the brand was revived in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland after a series of ownership changes. It has three collections: Black Tie, which is for formal occasions, First Love, and Cocktail, which is for more experimental styles and shapes. Ciro employs synthetic stones such as cubic zirconia, moissanite, corundum, nanoglass, and the increasingly popular labdiamond in all of his collections. All of the lines can easily compete in terms of style, design, and craftsmanship with high-end brands like Chopard, Cartier, and Escada, but at a fraction of the cost.

The Ciro's latest reincarnation, like CIROlit, gives a flare of manmade beauty to the jewelry business, which is dominated by immaculate natural diamonds whose origins are occasionally less than ideal. Visit Ciro's website or follow them on Twitter for additional information.