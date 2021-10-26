Cryptocurrency, according to Rand Paul, has the potential to replace the dollar.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has indicated that a cryptocurrency might eventually replace the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, calling the growth of digital currencies “amazing.”

Paul gave an HBO interview to Axios on Sunday in which he discussed cryptocurrencies and appeared to criticize the dollar, saying that the US currency is “not supported by anything.”

The United States dollar is the world’s reserve currency, meaning it is widely utilized in international transactions and is the preferred currency for central banks to keep in their foreign-exchange reserves.

Since the end of World War II, the dollar has kept that position, and its value has been largely steady.

“I’ve been amazed at the growth of it,” Paul said on HBO’s Axios about the rise of cryptocurrencies. “I’ve always been a person who believed that our currency should be backed by something of real value like gold or silver or commodities, and I’ve always wondered well crypto isn’t backed by anything either,” Paul added.

The senator speculated that public skepticism about government-issued money could boost cryptocurrencies.

“However, I’ve come to believe that government currencies are so untrustworthy because they’re also fiat currencies, meaning they’re not backed by anything,” he explained. “Because the dollar has been more stable than most other currencies, it has become the reserve currency.” “I’ve started to wonder if cryptocurrency could genuinely become the world’s reserve currency as more and more people lose faith in government,” Paul continued.

A fiat currency is one that is not backed by any commodity and instead has its value guaranteed by the government that issued it. The dollar has been a totally fiat currency since 1971, when it was previously backed by gold.

Paul was questioned if there should be more regulation on the use of cryptocurrency for criminal purposes.

“I guess I’m more worried about the government spying into our private bank accounts, whether it’s cryptocurrencies or your bank account,” Paul explained.

The senator was referring to a proposal put up by the Biden administration, which would force financial companies to submit their total assets to the IRS once a year. This is a condensed version of the information.