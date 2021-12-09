Crying woman ‘wants to slice her own leg off’ because she’s in so much pain.

Due to the excruciating discomfort, a woman said she has “considered slicing her own leg off.”

Joanne Robertson told The Washington Newsday that the situation has gotten to the point where she has considered suicide due to the damage to her quality of life.

She claims that side affects like lack of sleep and shaking have made her feel like a completely different person.

Since she was a baby, the inhabitant of Spennymoor Court in Runcorn has had lymphedema in her legs, which means fluid doesn’t drain properly and gathers in her feet.

However, she said that an accidental blow to her right shin last year has worsened her problems on that side, with shooting pains “scorching” from her foot to her head.

The 46-year-old claims a pain specialist diagnosed her with “peripheral neuropathy,” which involves muscle and nerve damage.

Her local GP, Brookvale Practice, has allegedly “refused” to prescribe her a certain drug – which could “ease her torment” – because it is addictive.

Other medications, according to Joanne, have made her sick and rendered her unable to function in the past.

“They’re fiddling with the medications,” Joanne claims.

“It’s taken them three weeks to notify me I need to see a pain specialist again.”

“They’ve been sending me home with the excuse that it’s because of lymphedema.”

“It’s nerve and muscle damage, not cancer.”

“I’ve received the letter.

“That’s what my doctor got from the prior doctor.”

The Runcorn woman described her agony as “horrific” and “torture-like.”

“It’s like torment, it’s like I’m broken,” she added.

“It’s waking me up, and I’m unable to sleep.”

“I already have a poor back, but this agony is all throughout my leg.”

“I can’t bear the discomfort any longer.”

The woman said in a sobbing video that she “can’t do anything for herself” and that her friends have to help her with daily duties like going to the restroom and cooking.

Since The Washington Newsday contacted the surgery for comment, Joanne is said to have been scheduled an appointment.

“Brookvale Practice is unable to comment on individual situations due to patient confidentiality,” a spokesman for the practice said.

“Summary concludes.” “Managing chronic pain.”