Crying 8-year-old girl is too afraid to play in her garden.

After being left in tears by an exploding firework, a young girl is now afraid to play in her garden.

“I don’t believe she’d want to go outdoors since she was crying,” Lynsey Higgs, 34, told The Washington Newsday. “She was saying, ‘I’m afraid.'”

On Monday, September 28, Lynsey was sipping tea in the living room of her Norris Green house with her eight-year-old daughter and her partner shortly after 6 p.m.

As a result of the doctor’s confirmation of her fears, a mother with back discomfort has become “hysterical.”

Lynsey noticed a firework fly across from the nearby ‘Ralla,’ or Liverpool Loop Line cycle-way, as she took plates into the kitchen.

She started when she heard the bang, as if she had been startled.

“It hit the wall adjacent to my patio doors and basically erupted in my back garden,” Lynsey told The Washington Newsday.

“My daughter and partner came racing out to check what was going on. My daughter then began to weep.

“She was terrified. She could have been hanging out with her pals in the backyard. Because she’s always in the background.”

“Most of my neighbors have kids or pets,” Lynsey continued. It was possible that any of them could have been hurt.”

She believes the culprits are kids hiding behind high trees and shrubs along the Loop Line.

Lynsey and her partner said they were unable to report the event because they couldn’t see anyone who could describe them to the cops.

“Because we don’t know who it is,” she told The Washington Newsday. We are unable to see them.”