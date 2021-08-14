Cruella 2 will see Emma Stone return.

Following criticism of Disney’s theatrical release methodology, Emma Stone is likely to return for a Cruella sequel.

The Oscar winner, 32, played Cruella de Vil in the first picture, which was released earlier this year in theaters and on Disney+’s premium access tier.

It earned over 226 million dollars (£163 million) worldwide, though Disney has not specified how many people paid to watch it at home.

Some have criticized Disney’s pandemic-era strategy of concurrently releasing pictures in theaters and streaming them online, and Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson has sued the company, alleging the practice cost her potential earnings.

Stone’s representative, Patrick Whitesell of Endeavour, said his client’s contract was good news for both stars and studios.

“While the media landscape has been significantly affected for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be left on the sidelines to bear a disproportionate share of the negative without the possibility for upside,” he told Deadline.

“This deal indicates that there is a road forward that is both egalitarian and safeguards artists while also aligning studio interests with talent. We are honored to collaborate with Emma and Disney, and we appreciate the studio’s willingness to acknowledge her achievements as a creative collaborator.

“We are confident that more people of the creative community will be able to contribute to the success of new platforms as a result of this.”

Johansson’s legal action has sparked rumors that additional celebrities may sue studios over the cinema and streaming release strategy, which was implemented when theaters were closed due to the pandemic.

Critics claim that it can eat into a film’s box office receipts, lowering performers’ final pay as they fail to experience the benefits of increased subscriptions to streaming platforms.