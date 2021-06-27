Crown courts are dealing with a record backlog of cases, with nearly 60,000 people on the waiting list.

Due to budget cuts and the pandemic, Crown courts in England and Wales have the longest backlog of unresolved cases ever recorded, according to figures.

According to Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures, there were 59,532 cases awaiting resolution by crown courts at the end of March 2021, up 45 percent from 41,015 cases in the first quarter of 2020.

This is also a 4% increase over the previous quarter, when the figure was 57,047.

The number of cases awaiting trial – rather than punishment or an appeal – has more than doubled compared to the previous year.

Drug offenses showed the highest proportionate increase in cases awaiting trial, up 75 percent from the previous year, followed by sexual offenses, up 67 percent.

The average amount of time a case has been on the waiting list has risen substantially to 213 days, up 46% from last year, and one fifth of cases have been on the list for a year or longer.

This is despite early signals of improvement, such as an increase in the number of listed trials in both magistrates’ and crown courts.

Although the number of people admitted to crown court and the number of cases dealt with are now near to pre-Covid levels, receipts continue to outnumber disposals, implying that the backlog of cases continues to grow.

Financial impositions – money owing to the court by defendants – also reached £1.21 billion, unchanged from the end of 2019.

The total amount owed, which includes court fines, prosecutors’ fees, and compensation orders, has more than doubled since the beginning of 2015, when it was £571 million.

This comes after the Lord Chief Justice stated on Monday that shrinking trial juries would assist clear the crown court backlog.

Lord Burnett of Maldon, England and Wales’ most senior judge, told the Daily Telegraph that years of budget cuts, exacerbated by the epidemic, were to blame for the “very destructive” delays in the court system.

The number of suspects convicted of rape was affected as a result of this.