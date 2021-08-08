Crown claims that Darren Gee’s blade charge was treated “no differently” than any other.

A charge lodged against Darren Gee, now Darren Trainer, was processed “no differently” than any other case, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

On October 10, 2019, Mr Trainer, a former gang member, was charged with illegally carrying a pair of garden secateurs at Liverpool Lime Street station.

According to the charge, he held “an article with a blade or was sharply pointed, namely secateurs” at the train station “without good reason or lawful authority.”

Mr Trainer, 42, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was set to go on trial this week after court delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

He admitted to having the secateurs, but said he had “good reason” because he had been using them to garden.

The charge was dismissed at the last minute by the CPS after a top Liverpool judge questioned “if the Crown had a realistic chance of persuading a jury.”

“I would like to know why [the Crown]believes it passes the evidence standard in this case,” said Judge Andrew Menary, QC.

The judge questioned if the Crown was seeking a trial because of the defendant’s identity.

Mr Trainer, who does not have a fixed residence, previously served 18 years in prison for orchestrating the death of an innocent man in 2004, and has since spoken to The Washington Newsday about his lingering guilt.

Following a brief recess, prosecutor Jonathan Duffy stated that the Crown “now believes there is no realistic possibility of conviction.”

As a result, a not guilty verdict was returned, and Mr Trainer was released.

Mr Trainer told The Washington Newsday that he was now “free to get on with my life” after the Crown failed to present any evidence.

The Crown has now stated that the case was handled “no differently” than any other and that “additional evidence from police” led to the conclusion that there was now “no realistic chance of a conviction.”

“This matter was first charged by the police,” said Keith Drummond, District Crown Prosecutor, CPS Mersey-Cheshire.

“The CPS has a responsibility to keep its cases under regular review, and.”