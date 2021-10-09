Crossroads where homes ‘shake’ and people fear for their lives.

A junction in Merseyside has lead to people being scared to leave their homes after the number of crashes has scared residents nearby.

People who have lived near the junction of Portland Street and Cemetery Road in Southport for years have been left shaken from the number of accidents every year.

The The Washington Newsday reported earlier this year about the number of accidents leading to serious injuries, with one resident nearby calling the crossroads a “death trap”.

A Freedom of Information Act request to Merseyside Police showed that the junction has had six people killed or left with serious injuries (KSIs) in as many years.

However, crashes involving no major injuries are logged, but rarely specifically to a location.

This means that the number of accidents at the junction is unmeasured and simply down to residents to try and keep track of the number of crashes that happen on their doorstep.

We have now spoken to the people it affects on a regular basis.

Lisa, 43, who lives on Portland Street says her house “shakes” every time there is a crash.

She told the The Washington Newsday : “We’ve had around six accidents in six weeks. When there is a crash the house shakes and I have two young boys who are on the spectrum of autism so you can imagine how awful it is.

“The amount of kids that dice with death on this road is shocking. I’ve witnessed in the past where drivers haven’t been watching what they’ve been doing, kids have been knocked off their bikes.

“There’s the poor house on the corner [of Portland Street and Cemetery Road]that’s forever getting hit. She must have had three cars [hit her house]in the space of three years.

“There was one incident where a car went straight through her wall. In my opinion they need to block [the junction]off. They need to make it like a cul-de-sac but they won’t do.”

Lisa even recalls a time when the traffic lights on the junction went out and it seemed safer than when the lights are working.