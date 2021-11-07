Crosby’s mother turned a TV appearance on Desperate Scousewives into a ten-year beauty company.

After an appearance on Desperate Scousewives “went bananas,” a mother of two is celebrating ten years in business.

Nicole Francis, 37, is eager to demonstrate women that the beauty industry offers a plethora of career alternatives.

The Couture Group, which includes Lip Couture, a Waterloo salon, as well as a training school and online training programs, is owned by the Crosby native.

The mother of two began her work in radio sales before being offered the chance to join the girlband i-Candi. Before the group regrettably split up when their management decided not to continue further with them, fame seemed to be on the horizon.

Nicole’s friend put her up for an audition for Coleen Rooney’s ITV programme, Coleen’s Real Women, after she became disillusioned and “devastated” about the breakup.

Nicole noted in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “My experience is in sales, namely radio sales. I studied business at university and always enjoyed it, but I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with it.

“I was in a girl band named i-Candi at the time, and we were doing fairly well. Because I’ve always desired to be self-sufficient, I was working three jobs at the time. We were on tour, Christmas tours, we did a huge show with Atomic Kitten, and everything seemed to be going well until, I’m not sure if it was because of our appearance or our age, but we were waiting for this big meeting, and then they [management]came out and said they weren’t going to go ahead with us, and the band split up.

“I was sad at the time and didn’t know what to do, but a friend recommended me for an audition for Coleen’s Real Ladies, a TV show where there was a brand and she was pushing women to acquire a contract with the firm as a model every week. Fake Bake was the one I chose.

"There were several phases, and I ultimately won the competition to be the face of Fake Bake. There were a variety of rewards available."