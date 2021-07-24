Crosby beach victim’s family thanks “heroes” who tried to save him.

The family of a young man who died in an apparent swimming mishap at Crosby Beach has expressed gratitude to the “heroes” who attempted to save him.

On Wednesday evening, a group of swimmers got into trouble at the beach, and emergency personnel were called to the scene.

After the event, three of the five guys were sent to the hospital, while the other two did not require medical attention.

Hamza Mansoor, 21, died later, while one of his buddies remains in hospital fighting for his life.

Mr Mansoor’s family has now expressed gratitude to the members of the public and emergency personnel who assisted in the men’s rescue.

“The family would want to thank all the heroes at Crosby Beach who did their hardest to save Hamza and his friends,” a spokeswoman for the family told The Washington Newsday. Many families have been spared the grief we are experiencing as a result of their actions.”

Mr. Mansoor was recalled by his family as a “wonderful young man.”

“Hamza’s terrible passing is a big loss for our family, his friends, and the community of Stoke-on-Trent,” the spokesman said.

“Hamza was a wonderful young man who was usually cheerful. He had a cheerful and exuberant attitude that will be remembered fondly.

“The hole he’s left in his loved ones’ hearts will never be filled.”

Sefton Coroners has received a file. The death of Mr. Mansoor is being viewed as non-suspicious.

Mr. Mansoor, from Stoke, was a Staffordshire University student.

Earlier today, floral tributes were seen at the accident site.

Mr Mansoor died in a suspected swimming accident, according to a family acquaintance, Mohammad Naseer Raja.

“Hamza went to Crosby to swim with some friends,” he explained. I’ve heard that a handful of them got themselves into danger while swimming and had to be rescued. Hamza passed away, and one of his pals remains hospitalized.”

Mr. Mansoor’s funeral was held this week in a mosque in Stoke. His remains has already been transferred to Rawalpindi, Pakistan, for burial.

A second man was also recovered from the river on Friday, according to authorities. “The summary has come to an end.”