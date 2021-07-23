Crook who “can’t seem to stop robbing houses” snatched a woman’s car keys from her bedroom as she was sleeping

After breaking into a woman’s house and stealing a set of car keys from a jacket in her bedroom while she slept, a persistent burglar who “can’t stop burgling houses” is back in prison.

When police linked footprints left in his victim’s house in Afton, Hough Green, Widnes, to his footwear, Callum Quirk, 23, was identified as the perpetrator.

Officers also recognized him from CCTV footage of him attempting to open a door on Hough Green Road in the early hours of December 11, last year.

On Thursday, prosecutor Chris Hopkins told Liverpool Crown Court that the home’s owner and her children were sleeping when Quirk forced access, sneaked upstairs, and stole her car keys from the pocket of her jacket on her bedroom floor.

Quirk, of HMP Berwyn, then drove away in her £800 Renault Megane, which was discovered burned out on the outskirts of Hough Green by police.

At 12.30 a.m., Quirk was caught on camera wrapping his hand in his sleeve and trying a door handle at a property on Hough Green Road. From the video, the cops recognized him.

Quirk was arrested on December 27 and freed after refusing to leave his cell for an interview. He would have to serve the remainder of a previous prison sentence on recall, which he had only completed at the end of October.

On December 11, he pleaded guilty to burglary, attempted burglary, and stealing a car in relation to the Hough Green offenses at the first chance.

Quirk had 28 convictions for 55 offenses, according to Mr Hopkins, including several burglary, attempted burglary, and stealing convictions.

Quirk was handed over to Cheshire police by his own mother after robbing a pensioner’s wallet in woodlands near Charlton Close in Palacefields, Runcorn, according to The Washington Newsday in October 2017.

Quirk, who was residing at The Knoll in Runcorn at the time, was wanted for another crime, and his mother was completely unaware of the robbery.

