Crook stole £38k worth of products on credit by using his employer’s information.

A man used his employer’s information to steal £38k worth of products on credit and resell them for a profit.

During a four-month shopping spree, Robert Adamson, 31, of Ackers Road, Woodchurch, stole equipment worth £38,000 from his Hoylake-based electrical and plumbing company.

Adamson was discovered to have ordered products on credit in the company’s name and then sold them for personal gain between August and December 2019.

In a 76mph front garden incident, a drunk driver killed a teenager.

To pay off his own debts, Adamson rerouted certain deliveries to his own address and collected cash or bank transfers to his own account.

On Thursday, September 30, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison for fraud at Liverpool Crown Court.

“As the judge observed in court, this fraud placed the business under tremendous financial pressure, causing grief and worry for everyone employed, and of course for their loved ones,” Detective Constable Mike Doyle said after the hearing.

“Adamson was clearly unaware that such an impact would be made, and he will now be forced to consider the full repercussions behind bars.

“Fraud can and does destroy persons and businesses, and thankfully Adamson has been stopped from doing any further harm, and will hopefully have learned a hard lesson about how seriously police and the courts regard such matters.”