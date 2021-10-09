Crocodile Hunter’s 2-year-old Assists His Father In Moving Giant Snake Out Of Garden, Splitting Netizens [Video].

On social media, a video showing a 2-year-old child handling a two-meter python like a professional snake catcher while also helping his father transport the animal out of their garden has gone viral.

According to the Canberra Times, Matt Wright, a famed crocodile hunter and wildlife specialist in Australia, filmed his young son, Banjo, gripping the big snake’s tail with both hands and bringing it into the grass behind him.

On National Geographic, Wright leads Outback Wrangler, a show about catching and transporting dangerous creatures like crocodiles, snakes, and wild buffalo. He captioned the video “Learning the ropes” and posted it to his Instagram account. Banjo is shown in the video attempting to pull a non-poisonous Olive Python across the grass while it coils around a wooden rod. “Pull him out buddy, pull him out,” Wright happily encourages his brave youngster. Pull him over to the bushes,” she says, as she assists him in unwrapping the snake.

“Oh no!” the youngster exclaims as he drops the snake’s tail and hurries back to his father. No way! “Run, run, run!” Wright reroutes Banjo to the snake’s tail as he approaches the snake’s head. “Return, or he’ll bite you.” You must go after the tail. In the video, he adds, “Grab the tail with two hands.”

Meanwhile, the video has received over 378,000 views, and netizens are split on how they feel about it.

Many people rallied to Wright’s side, applauding his efforts to provide the child with a direct encounter with nature.

“You teach kids to swim at an early age if you have a pool.” A commenter remarked, “The top end of Australia is full of fauna like that, therefore he’s teaching his kid safe practices, which I think is bloody great.”

Some viewers, on the other hand, criticized Wright of endangering his child for the sake of gaining attention on social media. Despite the fact that the snake in the video was nonvenomous, many people were concerned that the youngster would pull any snake he saw in the future.

“Normally, I enjoy your videos, but this conduct bothers me. “There’s no reason to put the animal through this merely for an Instagram video,” one person said.