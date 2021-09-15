Critics slam Kasie Hunt’s analysis, calling her the “Biggest Loser” in the California recall.

Kasie Hunt, CNN’s lead national affairs commentator, has received outrage on social media for her appraisal of the events surrounding Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall defeat.

Hunt expressed her thoughts on what the failed attempt to oust the Democratic governor meant, focusing her analysis on Democratic criticism and what the party needed to do moving forward.

This viewpoint did not go over well with Twitter users, including other journalists, who openly chastised Hunt and said she didn’t understand the situation in California.

“CA GOV BIG PICTURE: One of the top Democrats in the country was caught living like an elite while everyone else suffered,” Hunt began his Twitter thread. Elites vs. the rest is the driving force in our politics right now, and Democrats face a difficult task in California and across the country.”

“Democrats must demonstrate that they can govern for EVERYONE, and California isn’t necessarily the best test case for national Democrats (see: homelessness, crime, and other issues),” she said.

Hunt went on to argue that the fact that Newsom had to face a recall election at all, and that he had to battle hard to win, “says a lot about the potential issues Democrats have across the map,” and that the race was tied to President Joe Biden and Democrats’ political prospects in general.

Hunt’s research was met with skepticism by many social media users, with some being extremely negative.

“We can all agree that Kasie Hunt is the biggest loser in the California recall,” Ian Millhiser, senior writer at Vox, tweeted.

The Nation’s justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, made a similar remark regarding Hunt.

“Larry Elder: On the night of the California recall election, I lost. Mystal tweeted, “Kasie Hunt: Hold my beer.”

"He faced a recall because it's very easy to start a recall in California," Legend wrote in response to Hunt's thread.