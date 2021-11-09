Critics of Paul Gosar’s Anime Video of Him Killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are told to’relax.’

Rep. Paul Gosar dismissed the backlash he received after uploading an anime movie of himself hacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with swords.

Gosar shared a video on Twitter on Sunday that showed sights from the southern border and Gosar, dressed as an anime character, slicing down on a giant with Ocasio-face. Cortez’s Rep. Debbie Dingell and her colleagues demanded that Republican leaders condemn Gosar and his “vile tweets” in response to the video. Gosar, no stranger to controversy, retaliated with a new cartoon. “You’re cartoon anime scares me with your jetpack flying and lightsabers,” read the caption on the right half of the two-sided picture. “It’s a cartoon,” said the caption on the other side of the graphic, which featured a stern-looking man. Relax.” Gosar’s office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, condemned the video, writing on Twitter that anyone who threatened to kill a coworker would be fired from “any other employment.” Representative Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, also slammed the video, calling it “sick behavior.” He agreed with Dingell that such conduct would not be permitted in other professions.

“Rep. Gosar’s behavior is obscene, dangerous, and completely disgraceful to the House of Representatives.” Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland wrote, “We must address his terrible assaults on the dignity of our bodies and the safety of our colleagues.”

On Monday, the day after the video was posted, Ocasio-Cortez addressed it on Twitter, writing that a “weird member” of Congress had published a “fantasy video of him killing me.” She chastised House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for failing to hold Gosar accountable in a proper manner.

His own siblings, who recorded ads for his opponents and campaigned against him in 2018, have criticized Gosar’s actions. Jennifer Gosar, his sister, said Monday night on MSNBC’s The Last Word that her brother’s behavior is “becoming worse” because he isn’t being held accountable.

“He hasn’t been reprimanded.” “He hasn’t been expelled or had his seat lost by any of the leadership,” Jennifer added, adding that she wasn’t only targeting McCarthy but all legislative leaders as well as Attorney General Merrick Garland. “Can you tell me where these guys are?” Is it necessary for him to act on his sociopathic fantasies? This is a condensed version of the information.