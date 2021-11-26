Critics call the gay Santa commercial “creepy,” claiming it sexualizes Christmas.

The picture of a homosexual Santa Claus in a Norwegian Christmas advertisement has created a heated debate, with some opponents accusing postal service Posten Norge of sexualizing Christmas.

Santa Claus struggles to manage his Christmas chores and his boyfriend in a four-minute commercial aired earlier this week on the USPS’s Youtube page.

The video was uploaded on November 22 and has already received over 1 million views.

The film depicted the couple’s first meeting and revealed that they planned to spend an evening together around Christmas before Santa resumed his present-delivery responsibilities.

Because his partner, the unnamed protagonist of the video, is frustrated by only seeing Santa once a year, he writes a letter to the North Pole with the phrase “all I want for Christmas is you.”

A Posten worker delivers the man’s Christmas present ahead of their next encounter, with Santa adding that this year he decided to acquire some help with deliveries.

The couple then share a passionate kiss as the camera pans out of the house and into the sky to reveal many Posten delivery vans.

After then, a message appears on the screen highlighting the country’s decision to decriminalize homosexuality.

It said: “Norway will celebrate 50 years of being able to love whomever we want in 2022. From all of us, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.” This commercial has created a heated debate over homosexuality, sexuality, and Christmas.

Dawn Neesom, a contributor on TalkRadio with James Max, said that the postal service was sexualizing Santa Claus.

She stated, ” “This is a commercial for the Norwegian postal service, which is commemorating 50 years of freedom to love whomever you want. They have, however, sexualized Santa.

Max stopped Neesom to explain that if Santa kissed Mrs. Claus, no one would be upset.

He stated, ” “No, Santa hasn’t been sexualized; this is rubbish, and you’re just riding on a tabloid bandwagon.

“You wouldn’t say anything if Santa came in and kissed Mrs. Claus.”

Because Santa would be married, Neesom reasoned, it would be different.

She also said that the protagonist has a daughter and is cheating on his wife. The video, on the other hand, implies that the child in the commercial is. This is a condensed version of the information.