Critical Race Theory, which isn’t being taught in Mississippi, is being called out by the governor.

Despite the fact that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not taught in Mississippi classrooms, Governor Tate Reeves called for its elimination from the state’s schools on Monday.

CRT is not included in the Mississippi and Career Readiness Standards, according to the Mississippi Department of Education, which was confirmed to The Washington Newsday on Thursday.

The department stated, “[The content standards] explain the abilities and knowledge expected of students from grade to grade and subject to subject.”

In his Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation, Reeves recommended eliminating CRT from classrooms, citing “pushing back against Critical Race Theory” as one of his “top objectives” for fiscal year 2023.

During a press conference on Monday, the governor said he is “asking on Mississippi in the coming session to pass legislation prohibiting CRT from being taught in any classroom supported by Mississippi taxpayers,” though he did not elaborate on how he intends to carry out this request.

The governor’s office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

“Critical Race Theory does not improve our children’s critical thinking; rather, it is used by radical leftists across the country to teach our children that our society is intrinsically racist and that your skin color makes you naturally racist.” It is harmful to young children and contradicts fundamental history,” Reeves stated at a Monday press conference.

Local social media critics slammed Reeves’ remarks, claiming that CRT is not taught in any Mississippi schools.

“CRT is not taught in elementary, middle, or high schools, let alone in colleges.” “America was created on the backs of the indigenous peoples and the enslaved,” one Facebook critic, Cassandra Stovall, wrote. “Fact. Your proposals are to gut the electorate, alter the maps, and because not everyone is a Republican, you are gonna [sic]disenfranchise people who think differently.” Nonetheless, during a press conference, the governor claimed that CRT is promoted by a group of people who seek to “get power by dividing Americans into victims and oppressors.” “Now, there’s nothing wrong with teaching the truth about America’s accomplishments while also teaching the truth about America’s failings. However, we must not enable CRT to have an ever-increasing effect. This is a condensed version of the information.