Critical Race Theory and Equity Training, according to Ron DeSantis, are “cottage industries.”

Critical race theory (CRT) and equity training, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have become cottage industries, implying that specialists who provide professional advise to schools and companies on racial imbalances are making a good livelihood.

“The CRT has turned into a cottage industry.” “There are people making a lot of money,” DeSantis stated at a press conference on Wednesday. “They’ll get tens of thousands of dollars to go in and perform a training, sometimes in schools, sometimes in businesses, basically saying, ‘Okay, pay me $50,000 so I can teach your staff how racist capitalism is,'” says the author. “This issue is that you have these cottage industries of these consultants who will come into a school district, a corporation, or a college or university and bring a lot of this into those institutions and label it ‘equity,'” he added. “Just remember that when you hear the word ‘equity,’ it just refers to people’s ability to smuggle in their ideology.” The governor recently announced the Stop W.O.K.E. (Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees) Act, which aims to defund Florida schools that hire and use CRT consultants.

It would also offer parents a “private right of action” to sue if their children are being taught CRT curricula.

Under DeSantis’ leadership, the state Board of Education banned CRT from being taught in K-12 public schools earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the governor stated that his administration would continue in this direction, prohibiting schools from mandating “any of that type of [racist]training” for “workers, employees, or teachers in our education system.”

“It’s awful when it’s done to our children, but it’s also wrong when it’s done to our employees,” DeSantis added.

In the aftermath of the George Floyd killing and following racial justice protests in 2020, the governor targeted not only schools but also corporations, highlighting names like Bank of America, Verizon, and Google for implementing company-wide racial equity training.

“How is it not a hostile work environment to criticize someone based on their race or tell them they’re privileged or part of repressive systems?” This is a condensed version of the information.