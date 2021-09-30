Cristiano Ronaldo replacement could end up as Liverpool’s £34m Mohamed Salah successor.

Liverpool were given yet another reminder of the qualities of their famous front three with all of them on the scoresheet in the Reds’ 5-1 thrashing of Porto on Tuesday night.

While there have been no doubts about Mohamed Salah, whose brace ensured his sensational start to the season continues, the same cannot be said of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino following their disappointing campaigns last year.

Yet while the Senegalese has endured a mixed start to the new season, he was gifted his fourth goal of the season against the Portuguese giants to ensure he maintains his record of scoring in every other game so far this year.

Meanwhile, Firmino has long since been haunted by doubts regarding his goal return, with some believing he has fallen behind Diogo Jota in the pecking order as a result, yet he netted a brace himself to provide a welcome reminder of his talents ahead of Liverpool ’s clash with Man City this weekend.

With the trio all out of contract in 2023 and all turning 30 in the months ahead, a changing of the Reds guard in attack is imminent with the signing of Jota from Wolves last summer only the first step.

And it leaves Jurgen Klopp with a difficult decision to make as he manages a transition to his next great Liverpool side and the one he leaves behind when it’s time for the German to depart Anfield.

Such steps are already evident in midfield following the electrifying emergence of both Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, while the signing of Ibrahima Konate alongside long-term new contracts handed out to the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho demonstrates the future of the Reds defence is in safe hands.

But even if Salah, Mane and Firmino continue to score goals and the latter two silence their doubters as a result, the trio can not last in attack forever.

As Klopp said when discussing Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League back in August: “If other clubs can do things like this, it’s obviously not business for the future. In three or four years we will have the.” Summary ends.”