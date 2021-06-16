Cristiano Ronaldo rages at Diogo Jota as Xherdan Shaqiri secures a future at Liverpool.

Diogo Jota started for Portugal in their 3-0 win over Hungary, but was substituted late in the game after the European Champions scored three late goals to beat ex-Red Peter Gulacsi.

Xherdan Shaqiri has stated that he will make a decision about his future with Liverpool after Euro 2020.

Shaqiri, who is now representing Switzerland at the World Cup, has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

In his first season with the Reds, the 29-year-old signed from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 and scored six goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Shaqiri, on the other hand, has struggled for game time in recent years, making only seven starts last season.

He appears to be evaluating his Liverpool future, despite the fact that he has two years left on the five-year contract he signed when he arrived to Anfield.

During an on-field display of petulance at Euro 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t hide his displeasure towards Liverpool striker Diogo Jota.

Ronaldo was furious with Jota when he failed to pass during the first half of Portugal’s Group F match against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday evening.

A ball from Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva put Jota in a shooting position in the fifth minute.

Rather than passing the ball to the unmarked Ronaldo on the left, the Liverpool striker hit a shot that was saved by Hungary’s former Reds goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Liverpool fans have once again delivered a message to Jurgen Klopp and the club’s owners requesting the transfer of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer, and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the forward for some time.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has three victories to his credit. The summary comes to a close.