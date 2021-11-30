Cristiano Ronaldo has been ‘knocked out’ by Liverpool’s record signing.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the global phenomenon that is the CR7 global brand, the record-breaking goals, the hoopla surrounding his return to Manchester United – it’s all down to a former Liverpool player, according to reports.

Phil Babb scored his only goal for the Reds in 170 appearances for the club some 25 years ago.

On a return to Highfield Road to face his former club Coventry City, the defender scored the evening’s lone goal on 68 minutes, side-footing in from Jason McAteer’s cross after his fellow Republic of Ireland international had been supplied the ball from a short free-kick by Michael Thomas.

"The lads are still in shock, in even more shock than me," Babb said at the time. "I haven't made it down yet. It's a great feeling to score against your former team." Although it's fair to say he never quite reached the heights of Liverpool's current defensive colossus Virgil van Dijk, in some ways the Reds' 1990s equivalent of Jurgen Klopp's Dutch Master, Babb was the most expensive defender in British football when he arrived at Anfield on September 1, 1994, for £3.6 million.

When pictured with John Scales and Rob Jones celebrating Liverpool’s League Cup final win over Bolton Wanderers in his first season, his pointed finger gesture seemed to indicate that this was trophy ‘number one’ for him in the hope of more to come at a club where securing silverware had been a regular occurrence in the recent past, but that proved to be his only major honor in the English game.

Babb, who is well-liked by both teammates and fans, is now a regular at Liverpool legends matches and club events all around the world.

In 2019, he had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of a Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds, while wearing his Reds tie and lapel badge. “The summary has come to an end.”