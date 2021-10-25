Cristiano Ronaldo gave a clear message to Liverpool, but Naby Keita deserved more.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been covering up so many flaws for Manchester United this season that it’s a wonder he doesn’t explore a career as a decorator when he retires.

But there’s one unmistakable fact that not even the petulant Portuguese can deny.

He is presently, like everyone else, some distance behind the outstanding Mohamed Salah in the list of the world’s best players.

The Liverpool forward didn’t even have his finest performance in this match. Ronaldo, on the other hand, got a close look at the kind of deadly finishing that was once his trademark, as the Egyptian earned the first hat-trick for the Reds at Old Trafford in 85 years.

Salah increased his club record by scoring in his 10th consecutive game, passing Didier Drogba to become the Premier League’s highest-scoring African player with 107 goals, bringing his total for all competitions to 140 in 215 appearances.

He has 15 goals in 12 games this season, including two goal of the season candidates. This was also the first treble by a visiting player at Old Trafford since Real Madrid’s original Ronaldo scored three times in 2003.

Meanwhile, the second Ronaldo had a goal chalked off to tremendous applause from the away end after escaping dismissal for a foolish kick at Curtis Jones.

The Ronaldo era has come to an end. Salah has ascended to the throne.

Now, let’s get back to that new deal…

Then there were three of them.

Liverpool are in risk of running out of midfielders this season, as opposed to previous season when they ran out of centre-backs.

The only genuine disappointment from this fantastic afternoon was the loss of both James Milner and, more concerningly, Naby Keita to injury, the latter leaving on a stretcher shortly after the hour mark, his probably best Liverpool performance cut short by Paul Pogba’s brutal challenge.

Milner lasted less than half of that time after being given a fifth consecutive Liverpool start in the absence of the injured Fabinho for the first time in three years.

The triumvirate that concluded the match – Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – are currently the only senior midfielders available to Jurgen Klopp, with Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott already out.

Keita. “The summary has come to an end.”