Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

On Monday afternoon, Poweshiek County District Court Judge Joel Yates, who ruled over the case, said, “Mr. Bahena Rivera, you and you alone forever ruined the lives of people who loved Mollie Tibbetts, and for that you and you alone will receive the following sentence.”

Yates sentenced Bahena Rivera to life in prison without the possibility of parole and ordered him to give the Tibbetts family $150,000.

“I chose this sentence for you after taking into account the nature of the offense you committed, the pain you caused to the victim and the victim’s family, your need for rehabilitation, and the need to safeguard the community from similar offenses by you and others,” Yates said.

After a two-week trial, Bahena Rivera, an illegal farmworker from Mexico, was convicted guilty of first-degree murder in May.

Investigators told the jury that Bahena Rivera, now 27 years old, kidnapped and killed 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in the summer of 2018 before discarding her body in a cornfield near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was last seen jogging on July 18, 2018, and her disappearance was reported the next day. Her body was discovered on August 21, 2018, more than a month later.

The youngster had been jogging near Bahena Rivera’s Chevy Malibu, according to security footage. Tibbett’s blood was also discovered in the vehicle’s truck, according to the evidence.

Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense, stating that he was kidnapped by two masked men who told him to drive around the neighborhood and place Tibbett’s body in the trunk of his car.

He stated that it was the two men, not him, who killed Tibbett.

Bahena Rivera’s sentence was originally set for July, but Yates postponed it after his defense team sought a new trial based on new evidence discovered after his May conviction. The request was refused by Yates.

Bahena Rivera’s attorneys presented two new witnesses in the demand for a new trial, both of whom claimed that a guy named Gavin Jones admitted to killing Tibbett.

