Criminals who smirked and laughed in the face of the law.

Even though the thought of a prison sentence is hardly amusing, these offenders all found something to giggle about.

They grinned, smiled, or smirked for the camera after being apprehended by authorities.

When they were arrested for their crimes, however, the smile was quickly removed from their features.

Dad transferred £1.5 million for a cocaine dealer who used the name of a Liverpool FC player.

Inflicting serious physical harm, making death threats, assault by beating, and burglary are among the crimes on this list.

The Washington Newsday looks back at some of the criminals who grinned in the face of the law in this article.

After texts on his phone showed his role in a string of unsolved burglaries, a smirking scrambler yob was arrested.

Despite his mother telling a judge, “He’s a wonderful kid,” Carl Power has been a plague on north Liverpool since he was a child.

The 19-year-old has a total of ten prior convictions for 23 crimes dating back to when he was just 14 years old.

He fist-bumped onlookers while high on cannabis during a 60 mph scrambler bike pursuit involving a police aircraft last May, claiming he was “bored.”

When the teen father collided with a police motorcycle, he was apprehended.

The smug lout could be seen smirking during his arrest in an Instagram photo.

Between September 2019 and January 2020, Power, of Wilburn Street, Walton, agreed to conspiracy to burgle and steal.

In April, he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

During a protracted and violent attack on his girlfriend, Benjamin Merriman threatened to throw a bottle of his own urine on her, making her fear for her life.

In a harrowing ordeal that lasted many hours, the 30-year-old choked his partner and threatened to murder her.

Merriman and his partner got into an argument in which he repeatedly struck her across the face, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“He then jumped on her and choked her, and while strangling her, he screamed, ‘I’m going to murder you,'” prosecutor Fiona McNeill said.

Merriman allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab his victim if she went to sleep, according to Ms McNeill.

