Criminals who read their social media feeds receive a public notice from the police.

A man was detained after a stolen motorcycle was discovered in the back of a van in Kirkby.

Officers noticed the van on Warrenhouse Road in Kirkby’s Northwood neighbourhood on Tuesday evening as it attempted to flee.

A stolen motorcycle was discovered in the back of the truck when it was stopped by police nearby.

During police raids, a scrambler bike, cash, and a “gun” were discovered.

At the site, a man was apprehended, and the bike is now being checked.

The force reported that some offenders were following them on social media in a post on Facebook yesterday.

“Good evening to everyone except motorcycle thieves (we know you read our posts), Kirkby community police officers spotted a vehicle attempting to elude them near Warrenhouse Road in Northwood,” the message stated.

“They weren’t quick enough, though, since they were pulled up a short time later, and cops discovered a stolen motorcycle inside the van’s back.

The van’s occupant was apprehended, and the bike is currently being returned to its rightful owner. Contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have any information on people, vans, or places involved in car crime.”

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.