Criminals’ gold bars, Rolex watches, and diamond jewelry are up for auction.

Gold bars, Rolex watches, and diamond jewelry are among the £3 million worth of valuables confiscated from criminals and put up for sale this week.

Wilsons Auctions is in charge of selling the ill-gotten gains confiscated by police departments around the UK, including Merseyside, with auctions taking place this month on July 8 and 9.

Nine kilograms of gold bars and 22ct Asian gold worth over £400,000 are among the high-end items up for auction.

A variety of Rolex watches, including a £50,000 platinum Rolex day date, and a variety of luxury jewelry, including a £115,000 18ct rose gold diamond tennis necklace 46ct, as well as two Audermars Piguet Royal Oaks watches from Cartier and Breitling, will be among the other lots.

The proceeds of crime statute was used to seize these items, and the proceeds were returned to the government.

“Wilsons Auctions is happy to be holding such an excellent online luxury assets auction,” said Michael Streight, government sales co-ordinator at Wilsons Auctions.

“This auction is a terrific opportunity for people to purchase high-end, highly sought-after luxury goods at an affordable price from the comfort of their desktop or mobile device, and it is always a popular event every month.”

“Bidders have an opportunity to save money on these high-value commodities. Wilsons Auctions provides a superb selection of high-end items to potential buyers all over the world.

“This auction exemplifies the breadth and scope of the items we can manage on our clients’ behalf.”

Bags by premium companies such as Chanel are among the other high-end designer goods.

The two auctions will be held entirely online, with lots available to view here.

To register for this auction, go to www.wilsonsauctionsltd.com, or follow Wilsons Auctions on Facebook at @wilsonsauctionsltd, or on Twitter and Instagram at @wilsonsauctions.