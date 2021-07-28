Criminals’ diamonds and £175,000 worth of 22ct gold are up for auction.

This week, more than £175,000 worth of 22ct gold seized from thieves will be auctioned off.

Wilsons Auctions is also selling a number of Rolex, Cartier, Tag Heuer, and IWC Schaffhausen timepieces.

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act, law enforcement and government organizations around the country have seized the luxurious items, which include diamond jewelry.

On Thursday, July 29, more than 150 things, including items confiscated by Merseyside Police, will be auctioned off online.

The timed auctions will begin at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and end at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 30, offering potential buyers a 24-hour window to bid online.

Lots include an 18ct White Gold 7.15ct Pear Shaped Diamond Solitaire and a set of 18ct White Gold Cultured South-Sea Pearl Diamond Earrings, according to Wilsons Auctions.

“I am happy to see the range of luxury products going under the hammer this week, and we haven’t disappointed with over 150 high-value luxury goods going under the online hammer,” Michael Streight, Wilsons Auctions’ government sales coordinator, said.

“Always a popular event, this auction provides clients with an inexpensive opportunity to purchase high-end, highly sought-after luxury products from the comfort of their desktop or mobile device.

“Wilsons Auctions plays a critical role in realizing a huge number of assets on behalf of our government clients, resulting in over £130 million in public funds being returned in recent years.

“We are honored to conduct auctions on behalf of our government and law enforcement organizations, which have witnessed substantial growth across the organization.”

This sale will be conducted entirely online; all lots can be viewed on Wilsons Auctions’ website, and for more information, please contact [email protected]